C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AI. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.04. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.86.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797 in the last ninety days.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

