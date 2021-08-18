Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,481 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. 143,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.