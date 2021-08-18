Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

