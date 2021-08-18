Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,563 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,563 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.65. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $286.18 and a 12-month high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

