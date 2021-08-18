Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes $364,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. 50,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,443. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

