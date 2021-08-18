Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. 481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 90.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.