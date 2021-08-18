Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.20 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CGY opened at C$64.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.92. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$53.27 and a 1-year high of C$71.91. The stock has a market cap of C$729.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,569,828.20. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,912.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

