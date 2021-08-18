Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CTTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 11,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Calmare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Get Calmare Therapeutics alerts:

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.