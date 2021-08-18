Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CTTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 11,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Calmare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Calmare Therapeutics
