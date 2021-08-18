Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

CLMT opened at $5.94 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

