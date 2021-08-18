Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Dani Reiss Sells 26,315 Shares of Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

TSE GOOS opened at C$44.25 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.30 and a 12 month high of C$62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 70.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.42.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.13.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

