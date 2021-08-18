Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$65.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.22.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$60.42 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$42.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The stock has a market cap of C$10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.