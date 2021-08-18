Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

CNQ stock opened at C$40.25 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,358,721.50. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,365,980. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,007 shares of company stock valued at $6,711,196.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

