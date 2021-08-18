Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 453.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

