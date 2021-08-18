Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 314.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

