Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives $36.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.58. 2,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97. Canfor has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.