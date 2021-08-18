Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XLY. ATB Capital upgraded Cannabis Wheaton Income to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.40 target price on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a report on Tuesday.

XLY opened at C$0.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51.

