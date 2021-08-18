CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

TSE:DBM traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.98. 914,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

