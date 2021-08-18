Capital Management Corp VA Takes Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 421,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,238,000. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for about 3.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.16% of Kirkland Lake Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,205. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

