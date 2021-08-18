Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

