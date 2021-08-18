Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,790 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

