CareTech (LON:CTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $655.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 655 ($8.56) and last traded at GBX 645 ($8.43), with a volume of 14942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648 ($8.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of CareTech in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 620.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £734.36 million and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

