Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.