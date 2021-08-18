Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.02.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

