Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.34 Million

Analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report $83.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.02 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $84.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $353.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $355.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $361.70 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.47. 125,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,229. The company has a market cap of $703.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,640. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

