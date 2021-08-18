CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

