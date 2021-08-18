Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO Sells $13,233.69 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 7,739 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $13,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSLT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 1,644,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $277.41 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.84. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.