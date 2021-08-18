Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX opened at $5.71 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $588.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after buying an additional 2,829,579 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 844,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 652,727 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.