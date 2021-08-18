Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 356,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 633,289 shares.The stock last traded at $133.11 and had previously closed at $124.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

