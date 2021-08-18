CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

