CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $395.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

