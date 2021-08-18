CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. 6,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

