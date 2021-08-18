CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $418.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

