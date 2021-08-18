CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $18.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,148. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

