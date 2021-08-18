CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,776 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after acquiring an additional 698,147 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. 5,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,166. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

