CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces Earnings Results

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. 97,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

