CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

