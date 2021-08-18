Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 4,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 700,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

