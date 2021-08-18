CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 353,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,131. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

