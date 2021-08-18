CenterPoint Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,181 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,574% compared to the typical volume of 668 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 274,099 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 135,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

