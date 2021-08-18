Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $798.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 114.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 155.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $790.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $727.00. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $791.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.