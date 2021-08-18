Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Holdings Decreased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chase by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chase by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chase by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chase by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chase by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $115,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.