Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 587,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGIFF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

