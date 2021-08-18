Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider John R. Schimkaitis Sells 1,393 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $132.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.