Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

