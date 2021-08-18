China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,692,200 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the July 15th total of 13,512,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 553.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

