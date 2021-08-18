China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,692,200 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the July 15th total of 13,512,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 553.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
