China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Plans Dividend of $1.77

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.7715 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

CGHLY stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. China Gas has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.40.

Get China Gas alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.