China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNWHF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27. China Networks International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.75.
China Networks International Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for China Networks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Networks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.