China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNWHF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27. China Networks International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.75.

China Networks International Company Profile

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

