Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 58,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

