Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,921,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 361,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. 136,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,615,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

