Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 261,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,026,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

